A Mobile Chip&PIN Payment Solution at FinovateEurope

Cambourne, Cambridge -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2012 --Handpoint - the payments experts, today announced that CEO David Gudjonsson and CFO Thordur H. Thorarinsson, have been selected to speak at FinovateEurope 2012, taking place on February 7th in London. Handpoint will be among 38 companies demonstrating the newest financial and banking technology innovations at the conference.



Handpoint will be showcasing a leading industry mobile Chip&PIN payment solution that enables acquiring banks and MNOs to offer their customers a mobile payment platform for tablets and smartphones under their own brand name.





Who:

David Gudjonsson, co-founder and CEO and Thordur H. Thorarinsson co-founder and CFO



What:

Demonstrating a totally secure Chip&PIN mobile payment solution



When:

Tuesday, February 7th at 1 pm



Where:

1 Old Billingsgate Walk 16 Lower Thames Street, London



“Handpoint innovation was of interest to us because of the ability of their solution to enable financial institutions to take part in the mobile payment revolution. We believe the crowd at FinovateEurope will be excited to learn more about this innovative payment method,” said Eric Mattson, CEO of Finovate.



About FinovateEurope

FinovateEurope is a demo-based conference for innovative start-ups and established companies in the fields of banking and financial technology. Held in London, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse of the future of money via a fast-paced, intimate and unique format. FinovateEurope is organized by The Finovate Group. For more information on the event or to view videos of previous demos, please visit http://www.finovate.com/europe2012.



About Handpoint Ltd.

Handpoint specialises in payments on smartphones, tablets, and handhelds – enabling merchants to accept all card payments (MSR, EMV, and NFC) in a totally secure way. Handpoint has a complete end-to-end payment solution covering mobiles, tablets, and PCs and a fully PCI-DSS certified payment Bureau (gateway) for both authorisations & settlements. The company was established 13 years ago and has a global customer base including some well-known brands.



Handpoint also white labels its payment solutions to financial institutions and currently over 200,000 transactions go daily through our systems, equating annually up to $10B US worth of transactions.