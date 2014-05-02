A Mother's Touch: AJolie Creates Bespoke Designs with Your Little Ones in Mind

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2014 --Made with love and complemented by a mother’s touch, AJolie Design (www.ajoliedesign.com) introduces a colorful collection of bespoke children’s gifts, accessories and décor to celebrate and commemorate those special moments in your little one’s life. With the holidays just around the corner, AJolie Design offers an inimitable selection of handcrafted keepsakes ranging from personalized nursery trimmings and treasures to fashionable options for newborns and beyond.



Created out of a need for personalized décor options for her daughter, AJolie Design founder, Justine Avila did not hesitate in taking matters into her own hands. “The inspiration behind AJolie is my daughter, Aidan. With her name being a predominantly boy’s name, I saw an opportunity to create customized children’s items that I myself could not find in the market,” says Avila.



Fully customizable, each AJolie Design piece is one-of-a-kind, designed to reflect the uniqueness and individuality of your mini me. Avila adds, “As a mother myself, I take great care in listening to my clients in order to create something they will keep for years to come. Each piece has a story behind it; a picture that was shared or an experience they wish to never forget. In that regard, I am able to offer families something ‘exclusive’ but without them having to break the piggy bank.”



In addition to her bespoke offerings in merchandise, Avila has taken her experience as an interior designer and applied it to creating dream nurseries and kids’ rooms. Having started out in the yachting industry, Avila is accustomed to customizing spaces that are fabulous yet functional. “Being a residential designer by trade, the reason I love designing kids rooms is because the spaces that parents chose to make a nursery are often just as unique as the rooms on a boat. Parents share their vision with me and entrust me with the unique opportunity to make their child’s personal space come to life, rooms where their imaginations can run wild. And mostly, it’s the parents’ imaginations! I have done everything from color-scheme themes and nautical inspired rooms to the animal kingdom and princess palaces, all within their budget without ever having to sacrifice the quality of the work,” says Avila, who believes this is only the beginning for AJolie Design. “What is fun about being the creative person behind my brand is that there is always something new on the horizon! Right now we are opening a new division that will cater to baby shower themed, customized décor.”



From customized onesies and timeout stools to handmade, personalized picture frames and keepsake boxes, shop and explore AJolie Designs.