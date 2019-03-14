A Must-Attend Sourcing Fair in China - JINHAN FAIR For Home & Gifts

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2019 --JINHAN FAIR, China's leading home and gift souring fair is embracing its 39th session on April 21 to 27 in Guangzhou, Southern China, bringing together 900 exhibitors and attracting over 50,000 buyers.



JINHAN FAIR means hugeness, offering a complete overview of Chinese home & gifts market in its full dimension. The fair presents the complete range of home and gift industry across 9 sectors, including home decoration, decorative furniture, outdoor & gardening, textiles & homeware, kitchen & dining, seasonal decorations, fragrances & personal Care, souvenirs & giftware, toys & stationeries and so on.



JINHAN FAIR means business. Key players attend in consecutive years, including Fujian Minhou Minxing, Eastown Creation, Anxi Yinfa, Anxi Jufeng, Fuzhou Home Broad, Fuzhou Ivy, Shenzhen D'SILY, Quanzhou Nanyang, Xiamen Hanak and so forth. At the moment, the returned exhibitor list is still growing sustainably.



JINHAN FAIR means potentials. Visitors will discover and experience a market full of vigour and opportunities. Loads of good products will provide buyers diverse options, help them to find the likely bestsellers for the year ahead and unique products to stand out from the crowd.



With 20 years history, JINHAN FAIR has been recognized as a must-attend sourcing fair for a number of high profile buyers, such as Hobby Lobby from the US, Three Hand from the US, UMA, Uttermost, TARGET, B&M from Britain, Heaven Sends, Coach House, IMAX from Canada, JJA from France, Boltze from Germany and AM-design etc..



We bring the whole home & gifts community together in China. The best way to experience the value of JINHAN FAIR is to be there. Get your free badge today and start planning your visit!



Fair's highlights in 2019:



- 900 manufacturers from China will showcase their bestsellers and new collections



- Highlighted Theme zones - home decoration, decorative furniture, outdoor & gardening, textiles & home ware, kitchen & dining, seasonal decorations, fragrances & personal Care, souvenirs & giftware, toys & stationeries pavilion



- 5,0000+ visitors from around the world are expected to attend



Should you have any query, we are glad to extend help at marketing@jinhanfair.com or you may reach us by a phone call to 0086-20-8989633/9617. To discover more about JINHAN FAIR, please visit https://visitor.jinhanfair.com/links/149.