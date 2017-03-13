A New Bathroom Can Increase the Value of a Property Says JT SPAS

Larne, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Estate agents believe the summer months is one of the best times of year to sell a property, giving people ample opportunity to get their home ready and look for ways to increase its value. JT SPAS, a leading supplier of bathroom furniture, has launched a campaign to help people understand the best ways of increasing the value of a property and to help people avoid wasting money.



According to the Office of National Statistics, homeowners spend £30 billion a year on home improvements, which is around £43 million a week. However, a lot of that money is wasted by property sellers spending money on the wrong home improvements with no real financial return.



The following add little to the value of a home and some can even put people off buying a property.



1. Curtains. A lot of people spend a lot of money purchasing new curtains and furniture to impress a buyer. However, this investment adds no value to a property



2. Solar Panels. With the current uncertainties about feed-in tariffs, future owners have no idea how much money solar panels will save them. A lot of people looking for a new property say they degrade the property and put them off making a purchase.



3. Turning a bedroom into an office. A bedroom is an important part of the home, losing a bedroom would reduce the value of a property.



Fifty per cent of professionals said an extra bedroom would add value to a home, but for those not wishing to go to that expense, a new bathroom would provide the greatest benefit. A new bathroom can add 5.80% to a home's value, providing a real financial return.



A spokesman for JT SPAS said: "A bathroom is seen as an important room in a home. When a home has a nice bathroom with nice features including an updated bath and shower, it provides a welcoming feeling and a room where people can relax."



Many estate agents advise their clients to install a new bathroom or modernise it to add value to a home. JT SPAS who provide a whole range of bathroom furniture including walk-in baths, bathroom suites, showers and so much more, agree with estate agents that a bathroom can make or break a sale of a home.



To learn more about JT SPAS and the range of bathroom furniture they provide, please visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk



About JT SPAS

JT SPAS has become one of the most recommended suppliers of bathroom furniture. They supply one if the largest range of walk-in-baths in the UK, providing a quality product at an affordable price.



Media Contact

Company Name: JT SPAS

Contact Person: Customer Services Manager

Email: info@jtspas.co.uk

Phone: 0330 111 9745

City: Larne

Country: Ireland

Website: http://www.jtspas.co.uk/walk-in-baths-1866-c.asp