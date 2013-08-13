A New Business Book Provides Comprehensive Guide to Becoming a Cool Leader

Bonn, NRW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2013 --Cool leaders have a huge advantage in this century and will continue to have a leg up on the competition for years to come, because they have managed to structure their business practices and leadership style to achieve success in a fluctuating and unpredictable market.



Have you ever wondered why Richard Branson is considered a visionary, despite numerous failures and a reputation for taking dangerous risks? What did Steve Jobs do that made him, and the Apple Corporation, the trendsetting giants of a massive industry? How did Mark Zuckerberg change the fundamental process of social interaction with the creation of Facebook?



The new book, Cool Boss: Master 11 Qualities of Today's Greatest Leaders, by Can Akdeniz, provides readers with the tools and techniques they need to evolve business strategy and leadership style for the modern global marketplace. It contains in-depth explorations of real world examples and case studies from some of the coolest business figures of today that continue to change the world with their unique, industry-dominating styles of leadership.



The book also includes practical advice and success stories from other leaders like James Dyson, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and others who have led the way into the new generation of cool leadership.



Can Akdeniz is an author, lecturer, and business advisor. He is the owner of cbebusiness.com, a website committed to improving the performance of professionals and organizations by gathering and sharing exceptional knowledge and ideas.



Can's ultimate goal is to inspire others to innovate and improve their businesses to best fit in with the times as they continue to change. He approaches business as a complete entity, so his advice applies to a wide array of relevant topics, including business evolution, leadership theory, employee satisfaction, infrastructure, technological applications in business, and corporate function.



