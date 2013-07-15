Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2013 --National Registry of Food Safety Professionals has developed a new independent examination for HACCP Managers that measures the level of food safety comprehension of workers in the retail and manufacturing industry. The Certified Food Safety HACCP Manager exam is intended for workers in facilities such as food manufacturing, processing plants, food packing, and warehouses storing food for human consumption.



Because HACCP is a management system that touches raw material production, procurement and handling, manufacturing, distribution, and consumption of food, National Registry worked with a global team of food safety experts to link HACCP principles in the development of an examination that would comprehensively address the HACCP system within that wide range of organizations.



Dr. Tatiana Lorca, Manager of Food Safety Education and Training at Ecolab expressed her excitement for the newly released exam: “We were seeking a 3rd party certification exam to supplement our Advanced HACCP training course. By providing an exam tailored to the food processing industry with options for delivery in both English and Spanish, National Registry of Food Safety Professionals has given my business a credible and convenient option.”



To ensure an effective learning system and maintain the independence of the examination process, National Registry is working with a wide range of training bodies who will use the examination, recognizing that a valid and independent examination will provide the burden of proof that a qualified individual is, indeed, qualified. Indeed, it is a great partnership among trainers, examination provider, industry and consumers that will help ensure a preventive food safety system.



The exam is available in paper and pencil format through local administrators or online at over 1,500 Pearson VUE computer-based testing centers. To learn more about the National Registry and its Certified Food Safety HACCP Manager Exam, go to http://www.NRFSP.com/HACCP.