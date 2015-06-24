A New Crowdfunding Campaign Aims to Bring the First E-Sports Gaming Bar to South Florida

Broward, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --The gaming world has exploded in South Florida in recent years, so it only stands to reason gaming fans should have a place to go to and meet other like-minded fans. Two people have come up with a great idea of how to get gaming fans together by launching South Florida's first E-Sports Gaming Bar and they are asking for the gaming world to help.



Matt and his business partner John have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to launch an E-Sports Gaming Bar in South Florida, where they are looking to raise $50,000. Matt and John combined their love for gaming with the experience they gained in the service industry to start a company they are passionate about.



In the contrast to the traditional sports bars that broadcast basketball, football, tennis, and other types of sport, the e-sport bar will broadcast the Internet-based video games. Additionally, some special events could be organized at the bar, where spectators and players may come to compete or just watch.



Every penny received in this campaign will be invested to get the best place possible to watch and play an e-sport stream while people drink their favorite beverage while having great fun. The money will also be used for purchasing opening inventory, game consoles, and the required equipment so that the bar can fully operate.



To show their appreciation and gratitude, all donors will be invited to the special pre-launch party after their goal is reached. Additionally, some gifts are offered that include exclusive limited edition contributor t-shirts, wristbands, beer mugs, gift cards, customized plaques, and more great surprises.



John and Matt are hoping to bring the South Florida gaming community together and give them a place where they can all meet and talk about the latest releases, tricks, and tips. The South Florida First E-Sports Gaming Bar will be a special place where gamers can have a great time.



For more information on the crowdfunding campaign and to support the first E-sports gaming bar in the South Florida area, please go to http://igg.me/at/breakthrough/x/9439880



About The Campaign

