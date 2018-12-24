A New Dating App Called "Catch" Based on Craigslist Personals for Casual Encounters and Hookup Is Going Global

Brighton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2018 --Do you happen to remember Craigslist personals? An awesome and innovative website where you could write an advert and seek for anything you wished for? A 90's kids were raised on Craigslist and so we!



Now, since Craigslist owner removed the dating, casual encounters and seeking for sex parts on the original page, some of dating portals and apps are trying to fill up this niche. One of those is a new dating app called Catch Personals available now on iOS devices.



Craigslist had been on the Internet for ages and helped in various issues. No matter if users wanted to sell something, rent a room, find a job or even seek for a one-night adventure, they could get all of those in one place. Catch app does not support the selling and job part, however, all the love and sex stuff are easy to find!



Catch Personals is a nice looking and friendly dating app for users aged 18 and more who are searching for either casual encounters, friends with benefits, love, serious relationship, friendship or just having some fun ,date hookup and mingle.



Catch Personals app is free and easy to use, users can create a profile within 1 minutes to step into the world of free and comfortable dating. Search and communicate with others without limits and get in touch with like-minded singles. Pin and unpin important personals ads to gather attention from various users.



All those features and more are packed in the solid-looking page. Catch Personals earn a look of advertising and announcement page, just like the one from the past.



Users can spice up their experience at Catch Personals, buy some Paws, an inbuilt currency. With Paws on the account, they will increase and speed up possibilities to find a match and have fun even tonight!



Catch Personals app is available in iTunes App Store for iOS devices.

https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1440557472



More information (including Terms of Use and Privacy Policy) about Catch can be found on the website:

https://www.catchpersonals.com/