A New Digital Flipbook Demo About iPhone 6 Released by Flipbuilder

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --Alan Chen, a designer representing Flipbuilder.com, recently released a flipbook demo about Apple iPhone 6 and Apple Watch, two Apple products that hit stores in the 3rd quarter of 2014. Alan Chan, one of the important members of the Flipbuilder.com designer team, has spent a couple of weeks in designing the demo flipbook that has garnered much attention all across the industry. In his own words, the demo is meant to spread awareness about the basic functions of Flip Builder, which is the web-based application powered by the most advanced programming language, HTML5. The demo flipbook has been described as interactive, intriguing and innovative by the online viewers who have managed to flick through the digital pages.



The flipbook demo highlights the salient aspects of a typical flipbook. It shows how Flip PDF Professional 2.1.7 can be effectively used to design and publish interactive digital books, brochures, catalogues etc. The Apple logo, the ‘Buy Now’ button and the Apple website address (hyperlinked) were rightly incorporated in the brochure by Alan. The Flipbuilder.com designer also integrated a YouTube video of the Apple product launch event on the left side of the flipbook in the form of a plug-in. People who are eager to catch a glimpse of the grand Apple product launch event can just watch the video with a single click of computer mouse. Besides, the designer added Flash effects to give sparkling effects. Alan Chen, the designer, also pointed out that the flipbook comes with a number of customization options such as the cover colour, width and softness/hardness reset options that can used to change the outer border.



“I have tried to incorporate all essential elements to make the flipbook look realistic. We all know HTML5 can create magical things. One can simply download the full version of the Flipbuilder desktop application from our site to create digital brochures, PowerPoint presentations, e-books, etc.



Flipbooks built on Flip PDF Professional 2.1.7 are mobile-friendly and highly interactive. We welcome everyone to take a look at the demo to understand how the entire thing works”, a visually elated Alan told the press here in Hong Kong.



About Flipbuilder.com

Flipbook demo on latest Apple products is an official production of Flipbuilder.com, the publisher of Flip PDF Professional 2.1.7. The software development company offers a legion of desktop publishing tools.



For more flash & HTML5 flipbook demos, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/show.html



To know more about the software application, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro/