A New English-Language Blog About Content Marketing Is Now Online

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --The http://www.cutuli.it blog, created in 2002, has been renamed 'Don't shoot the MarCom' and will focus on Digital Content Marketing.



Posts will be published daily, in English language, and it will also be possible to subscribe to a newsletter that is sent to subscribers via e-mail every week.



The author of the blog, Carmelo Cutuli is an Italian specialist in Marketing & Communications and is also a technical writer and journalist. Graduated in Business Economics, registered with the Public Journalists Register at the National Association of Journalists, he has been professionally active in the field of Marketing and Communication since 1996.



Cutuli was one of the first Italian professionals to become interested in internet phenomena such as SEO (since 1999), Social Networking (since 2003), Corporate Blogging (since 2004) and Content Marketing (since 2004), applying them to the design, implementation and management of internationalization strategies for Italian companies.



In the last 10 years, managing the international Marketing and Communication department of an important promotional Consortium, Cutuli has combined a solid experience in the field of Digital Communication with considerable expertise in event management and complex international promotion projects.