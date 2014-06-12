A New Flipbook Software for Mac Available at Flipbuilder.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --There is no doubt that brochure plays a vital role in marketing of any product. It is an easy and effective method of advertising business. The illustrative graphics and eye-catching designs definitely attract attention and remain in memory for a long time.



There are many types of brochures that are designed in different ways. Marketing with brochures could be easy, but designing them is not so easy. The perfect layout with a perfect word/graphic ratio is not easy for everyone. For those who are not good at graphic designing, there is a solution now. Flip PDF for Mac is an amazing software developed for converting PDF files to attractive interactive business brochures and magazines on Mac OS. It creates digital brochures with stunning page flipping effects and brings an enjoyable reading experience.



The flipbook software for Mac has tons of pre-designed templates and themes and enables user to become an expert in brochure designing. It helps to publish flipping brochures online and offline seamlessly.



Flip PDF for Mac V 2.1.5 is an upgraded version released by FlipBuilder recently. It works perfectly on Mac OS 10.5 or higher. A single purchase entitles the user with a lifetime of free upgrades and ensures that investment in the creative business would never be a loss.



Flip PDF for Mac is a world-class publishing software, which is available at an affordable price of only $99. It allows user to create unlimited brochures. Educators and nonprofit organizations can get 30-50% discounts. Other people can get the software at no cost through exchanging service with FlipBuilder. Overall, Flip PDF for Mac is a decision that a user would never regret.



For further inquiries, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com.