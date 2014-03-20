A New Genre of Music on the Horizon with "Two Sides to Every Sunset"

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2014 --The current evolution of music is, in part, thanks to the compositional genius of Ian C. Bouras who has begun pre-production on his new CD. Titled, “Two Sides To Every Sunset,” the forthcoming SDMP Records CD is already generating hype and buzz in the music world. When they sampled music from this artist's 3rd solo release, Skope Magazine described him thusly:



"an impressive artist…peer into the creative soul of a quintessential artist."



Bouras hears music that others don't and then his enraptured beholders get to join in fantastic listening parties whenever they plug into his tunes. He finds unusual blends of styles and makes them seem meant for one another. With a hybrid blend of styles, such as Spanish guitar, dub, rock and Reggae; he's bringing music to a new level of enjoyment in this latest project. Elements that many won't attempt are brought to ecclesiastical brilliance in this project. Critics are wondering if he isn't on the verge of ushering a new genre of music on the scene.



As Phosphorescence Magazine puts it, "Ian is definitely an artist with a creative ear for unexpected sound directions that lead to wonderful discoveries. **** Way Cool!" Vents Magazine adds high praise to the New York born artist, by stating, "could easily heralded as the quintessential ambient composer but there is so much more to his music."



SDMP Records is distinguishing itself as a place of highly sought after sights and sounds in the music industry. They offer free music downloads and other aspects which cater to listeners. Like the musicians they sign, SDMP goes to great lengths to please their hearing public. Signing with them years ago was another of Bouras' super smart moves.



Like his music, Bouras is a force to be reckoned with. The guitarist/producer is known for offering music experiences, rather than just music.



The scheduled release date for “Two Sides To Every Sunset” is yet to be confirmed but anticipated very soon. Many are sitting on their hands waiting for the day.



http://www.sdmprecords.com