A New Mail Marketing Solution: Introducing Canada Post Mailers by Rayacom

Kelowna, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2022 --Running a small business isn't easy. A business might be the best at what it does—but how do people know? Then there are costs. Just how much marketing is reasonable before it eats into your margins? For clients facing this conundrum, Rayacom has launched a new small-business-friendly solution. Canada Post Direct Mailers are a new service designed to help entrepreneurs and small business owners get their message right into customers' hands. For more, go to https://rayacom.com/product/canada-post-mailers/



Reach new customers or keep existing ones up-to-date and engaged with professional, attention-grabbing postcards. Perfect for direct mail campaigns, and large-scale events, Canada Post Direct Mailers is the new smartmail marketing solution for small businesses . Every postcard includes:



- Vibrant full-colour double-sided print

- 10PT coated cover

- Postage



Businesses can choose both the size and quantity of the mailers—between 500 and 10000. With prices starting at under $300, Rayacom's Canada Post Direct Mailers are a effective way for time-strapped business owners to share their unique messages and special offers with the support of the Raycom team.



With its unique one-stop-shop printing model, Rayacom serves businesses all across Canada. Their full range of digital printers, offset presses, and bindery equipment means they can take on even the most ambitious print projects.



Ask about signs, banners, packaging, boxes, stationery, and a wide selection of marketing materials, including Canada Post Direct Mailers. As a simple, cost-effective strategy for printing and marketing, Rayacom's Direct Mail Marketing solution earns the stamp of approval.



Call 1-877-75PRINT (77468) to learn more or get started.



About Rayacom

Rayacom is Canada's leading hub for full-service print, signs, and packaging services. Our full range of digital printers offset presses, and bindery equipment allows us to take on even your most ambitious print projects. No matter the goals, Rayacom's in-house experts are uniquely qualified to help select the right products to showcase messages to reach your customers. Learn more about business card printing, stickers and labels printing and same day printing.



