A New Nail Concept at Pure Nails in Tierrasanta

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2010 -- Pure Nails announced the opening of their salon located within Pure Spa & Chiropractic in the community of Tierrasanta at 10793 Tierrasanta Blvd., San Diego CA 92124. Operated by businesswoman and licensed nail technician Michelle Cullum, Pure Nails is reinventing the nail experience.



More than manicures and pedicures you will experience a new concept, one that promotes environmental consciousness, luxury, health and personal pampering all while maintaining affordable pricing. Offering organic and non-toxic services in an ultra-hygienic environment is just the beginning of what Pure Nails offers.



“I designed Pure Nails to be the salon I want to visit,” said Michelle Cullum, founder. “The products we use are free of formaldehyde, parabens, petroleum, and synthetic dyes. The polishes we use are the longest wearing, natural nail polish available called Zoya. They are; non-toxic, biodegradable, vegan and never tested on animals. These choices help decrease the amount of chemicals poisoning both people and the planet.”



Pure Nails environmental commitment extends from biodegradable pedicure slippers to nail polish recycling! “Most people don’t realize that nail polish is considered a hazardous waste and you can’t just throw it in the trash. Pure Nails offers a customer recycling program for any nail polish. Bring in 10 bottles of new, old, dried out or half used polish and you will receive a voucher for a free manicure,” remarked Michelle. “It’s a great way to be environment friendly, receive a manicure, and try a new color from over 120 choices all for free.”



Pure Nails is open Monday thru Saturday. Appointments are suggested, walk-ins are always welcomed inquire by calling (858) 573-1505. For more information on services offered and prices please see the website at http://www.michellecullum.com.

