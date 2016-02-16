A New Online Free Facebook Marketing Tool Called Facebook Auto Post Launched

Selangor, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --A new online marketing tool has been launched on Google Play called Fb AutoPostBot Lite. It has been launched by Online Marketing Solution and is available to use for free. It simplifies the whole process of promoting on Facebook and users can upgrade to the pro version.



The online marketing tool allows a person to build a targeted list and post to those pages, or groups. The AutoPostBot removes the time wasted posting to each page or group at once and allows the user to automatically post their messages and campaigns. Through the time saved, it allows a person to use that time to either promote another campaign or undertake other roles to make the event or campaign a success.



Facebook has become a very important social media platform for marketing professionals. It's a quick way to promote events, books, business opportunities, and other campaigns to get an immediate response. The AutoPostBot takes full advantage of Facebook and allows the user to get their message to as many people as possible in the shortest time possible.



Product Benefits



Schedule Unlimited Campaigns

Post to Groups, Events, Profiles & Pages

Features:

Unlimited App

Unlimited Profile

Unlimited Group Lists (Segmentation)

Unlimited Pages

Unlimited Events



Other Facebook auto post applications charge a fee to use the tool, but Online Marketing Solution are offering the AutoPostBot Lite application for free (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wFbAutoPostBotTrial). This offer is available for a limited time, so people wishing to find a tool that can create a buzz on Facebook without spending hours a time promoting a campaign are advised to download the app today.



There is also a pro version of the application available. Users who want to increase the power of the tool can upgrade to AutoPostBot pro, where they can unlock all the available tools that the application offers.



To learn more about the Facebook Auto Post application can visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wFbAutoPostBotTrial for full details.



About AutoPostBot

AutoPostBot is a powerful application that is available on Google Play. It allows a person to promote a campaign on Facebook in the shortest time possible.



Online Marketing Solution

mobiletrial@autopostbot.com

17, 2/11 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Malaysia.