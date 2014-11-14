A New Test Developed to Detect Herpes in Ireland; the CBCD Reviews a Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



An Irish research team has developed a test that detects the presence of the herpes virus faster than previous methods. “At present, the most definitive HSV-1 test involves cell cultures but results can take up to a week to complete.” (1) The new test devised by Dr. Gil Lee and colleagues at University College Dublin “uses beads, composed of iron oxide nanoparticles, coated with peptides that bind to the virus. As the nanoparticles are also superparamagnetic, a simple magnet can accelerate their aggregation and the way in which these aggregations scatter light is measured and used to indicate an infection.” (1) Dr. Lee said that “We knew that a magnetic bead assay had the potential to be very sensitive based on our previous work with Dengue (a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus).” (1) The CBCD praises the efforts of Dr. Lee and his colleagues. If diagnosed early, individuals infected with the herpes virus can have a more positive outcome with the use of antiviral therapies. The CBCD recommends two natural remedies with a formula shown to effectively reduce HSV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



Click to learn more about herpes symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



How does the new test work?



The new test does not require an immune response to the herpes virus. Peptides (amino acids joined by a chemical bond) capture copies of the virus, and are attracted to a simple magnet. This makes the new test simpler, and faster, than previous tests to detect HSV. “Peptide receptors are central to the method’s success. While antibody recognition is integral to many diagnostic tests, they require the patient to have had a previous immune response to the virus, so peptides that capture the virus itself therefore offer a convenient and inexpensive alternative. The fact that these beads aggregate increases the sensitivity of this method to 200 copies per ml of sample and enables it to complete within minutes rather than hours.” (1)



What treatments are available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural antiviral remedies, like Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which were designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV.



Click to read more about Novirin and the herpes virus, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the herpes virus.



References:



(1) RSC.org – Chemistry World – New test accelerates herpes detection. Published October 16, 2014.

http://www.rsc.org/chemistryworld/2014/10/herpes-simplex-virus-1-diagnosis-peptide-coated-superparamagnetic-beads



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=36101#.VGIFtjSUf90