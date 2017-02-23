A New Treatment for Depression Could Help Millions of Americans

Pensacola, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2017 --With more than 20 million American adults suffering from depression, and according to reports over 50 percent of people who die by suicide suffered from serious depression, there have been calls for more action to be taken. Dr. G. Grass, the founder of The Ketamine Institute, has listened to those calls for help and launched a new therapy that is set to give hope to millions of sufferers.



The new treatment for depression is called Restore Ketamine Infusion, which is available in Pensacola Florida, and according to Dr. G. Grass, it can work within hours. For those that suffer from depression, and those that have loved ones with depression the new treatment has become one of the most exciting breakthroughs in medicine in the past couple of decades.



Restore Ketamine Infusion is not just exciting due to how quick it can help people, it has hit the headlines due to the number lives it can save each year. With reports that a third of patients with major depression who do not overcome their illness with antidepressants, Restore Ketamine Infusion is set to change the way people are treated.



Dr. G. Grass said: "Restore Ketamine Infusion is changing people's lives. Not only can it help people suffering from depression but it can also help provide relief for symptoms of Fibromyalgia, PTSD and Migraine Headache."



The Ketamine Institute is not only being talked about in the USA, with more than 350 million people around the world who suffer from depression, and with 800,000 lives lost each year, Dr. G. Grass and his new treatment for depression is quickly gaining global exposure. With their mission to treat as many people as possible, the number of people who suffer and the number of lives lost could be vastly reduced.



A spokesman for The Ketamine Institute explained: "We're on a mission to accelerate the health care revolution. We have developed the new Restore infusion therapy bringing the latest breakthrough discoveries about ketamine out of the research lab and into our Restore infusion centers."



For more information on how the new treatment for depression is set to change and save lives, please visit on The Ketamine Institute http://ketamineinstitute.com/



Important facts



- More than 20 million American adults or about 6.7 percent of the U.S. population age 18 and older suffer from depression each year.



- Around 1.5 percent of the U.S. population age 18 and older which equals to around 3.3 million suffer from anxiety.



- More 3.6 percent of U.S. adults aged 18 to 54 (5.2 million people) suffer from PTSD. 7.8 percent of adults will suffer from PSTD at some point in their lives.



- In The USA more than 37 million people suffer from migraines



About The Ketamine Institute

The Ketamine Institute was founded by Dr. G. Grass, a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist. Dr. Grass is a former Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the Yale University School of Medicine, where the use of ketamine to treat depression was first discovered. He has over 15 years of experience treating patients with ketamine. He has pioneered the new and innovative Restore Ketamine Infusion protocol to successfully and rapidly treat severe depression, anxiety and pain disorders.



