A New Way to Connect Buyers and Sellers Tthrough Realbiz Media Group

Everett Jolly, editor of Uptick Newswire recently had a chance to catch up with Steve Marquis, President of Real Estate for Realbiz Media, an innovative and cutting edge provider of real estate technology, media and online marketing solutions.



Mr. Marquis’ excitement and passion for the real estate industry clearly translates to the enthusiasm he demonstrated for the suite of revolutionary new products introduced by Realbiz Media. The company has three core products that deliver innovative media solutions that can be syndicated to the internet, mobile applications and television.



The Realbiz MICRO VIDEO APPLICATION was designed to enrich the consumer experience while branding the realtor as the “local area expert” combined with a comprehensive virtual tour of their listing in one fully optimized micro video. The addition of video has a positive effect on Google’s organic search engine results which drives consumer behavior as it relates to trusted content. “We want to bring back the relationship,” states Mr. Marquis. “ Real estate has gotten so impersonal, we want agents and consumers talking to each other again.”



Realbiz Media TV is a collaboration between realtor.com and Home Tour Network, providing on demand listings on TV 24/7 in HD quality. Consumers can easily search for listings by location and price simply by using their television’s remote control. According to Mr. Marquis, “ we are currently testing this concept in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Atlanta, with plans to roll out additional metros in the coming months.”



Realbiz Media’s new HTML5 Media Tour provides consumers with an enhanced interactive viewing experience on any device, while agents and brokers enjoy a full suite of online marketing tools including automated virtual tours and You Tube videos.



Realbiz Media Group, Inc. is a real estate digital media and technology company whose proprietary video processing technology makes it one of the leaders in providing home video tours to the real estate industry. Its client base includes more than 60,000 real estate agents and brokers. Through its wholly owned HomeTourNetwork operation, the company provides a television video on demand network, a growing MicroVideo App network, and an existing Virtual Tour network. The company enjoys access to the nation’s largest real estate companies with numerous approved vendors and national contracts, both key to its future development programs. When completed, the company is targeting distribution of its digital video network to more than 70 million households and an agent-driven MicroVideo App program.



For more information visit our site at http://www.realbizmedia.com/MVA.



