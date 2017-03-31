A New Way to Release Wealth Dream Plan with Oracle FX FOREX

Virgin Islands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2017 --Oracle FX, a well-known international foreign exchange service provider, announced their Wealth dream plan for a normal family. For many families, let "money gains money" is a very bright thing. Oracle FX adopts a diversified strategy in terms of investment category. Besides the foreign exchange transactions, customers also can invest in a series of global commodity futures contract for differences, including gold, silver, and crude oil and so on.



Five advantages of investing in foreign exchange



I. Margin stop-loss strategy



FOREX traders take out a small amounts of money and control the large amount of money according to the principle of leverage (such as 1:100), to conduct the foreign exchange trading. They can get more profits with a small amount of funds. In transaction, the loss may equal to the proceeds, which is an important risk of foreign exchange margin trading.



II. Easy to use



Compared to investing in stocks, speculating in foreign currency is easier. Its modes of operation have similarities to investing in stocks, for example, technical analysis indicators, charts, price methods are the same, but the difference is that the stock market is periodical, and to buy stocks, one needs to spend a lot of time to search and understand various data of listed companies. Moreover, it is difficult to distinguish the authenticity of the data. On the contrary, investing in foreign currency is irregular. It aims at the national economy, but not an industry's behavior, neither a company's behavior. As long as you often read news about the general economic situation of monetary countries, you can make your investment.



III. Insider dealing prohibited



Artificially manipulating of stock price can be found everywhere. But, foreign exchange's ups and downs will not be manipulated. Each day, the trading volume is about 2 trillion US dollars, which is difficult for any bankers, funds, large customers and others to manipulate.



IV. Investment risk can be set



Any investment will be risky, and foreign exchange investment is no exception. But the risk of foreign exchange investment can be pre-set by the customers themselves. For example, a stop-loss price can be set at the time of making the investment. Once the stop-loss price is reached, the trading center will automatically help you close out. And when gaining profit, you can increase the stop-loss price constantly to maintain the earnings.



V. No limit on trading time



No time limit and the trading can be conducted 24 hours a day.



About Oracle FX Group

Oracle FX Group was founded in 2013, with full name of Oracle Finance International INC, which is a well-known international foreign exchange service provider registered in the Virgin Islands, authorized and supervised by the Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (FSC). It is a member of the LME and CME exchanges. Benefiting from the global network coverage and a strong Oracle FX MT4 platform, it provides seamless integration of customers' global investments, as well as the cutting edge and top-quality investment opportunities.



After nearly four years of exploration and growth, Oracle FX FOREX has become a professional foreign exchange trading platform, and carries out a wide range of business in the international market.



Oracle FX has the industry's fiber-optic network of top technology, providing FOREX traders with high-speed foreign exchange execution, bank-level transactions, and VIP RCN transmission. The trading directly connects to the international market, which is quiet convenience. The operating platform is diversified, applicable to Android and IOS and other mobile transaction client.



Only by choosing the safe and reliable Oracle FX foreign exchange trading and selecting the appropriate investment modes can your dream of wealth be achieved!