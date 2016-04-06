A Non-Habit Forming Alternative to Xanax and Ambien Has Been Launched

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2016 --Natural Creations has developed an amino acid supplement called GABA Calm that helps eliminate anxiety and treat sleep disorders.



Amino acids are considered to be the building blocks of protein. They produce enzymes, are involved in a person's mood, concentration, sleep and other psychological phenomena.



Collectively, amino acids offer a variety of benefits including abdominal fat loss, retention of muscle mass and improved exercise performance. They are also a key component in the development of the central nervous system.



While some amino acids are made naturally through the body, others, known as "essential amino acids," must be obtained through food or supplements. One of which is the Gamma-Amino Butryic acid or GABA. This amino acid is an integral part of the human body and acts as the main inhibitory neurotransmitter.



From eliminating biological disorders and maintaining blood glucose levels to preventing anxiety, GABA provides a slew of benefits to humans and is currently one of the most popular amino acid supplements.



In order to provide people with an easily accessible and affordable GABA supplement, the noted health care company Natural Creations have developed an amino acid supplement entitled GABA Calm. The company released their supplements on Amazon earlier this month.



Although Natural Creations only released their amino acid supplements on Amazon earlier this month, the company has quickly made an unprecedented name for themselves online. GABA Calm has been well-received by the public and is rapidly climbing up the Amazon Bestseller Charts.



"We want people to have easy access to the supplements they need," explains a Natural Creations representative. "Using Amazon's impressive fulfillment network ensures that our customers will be able to find our products, purchase them online and receive them on time. It was an easy decision for us."



About GABA Calm

Designed as an effective yet natural alternative to Xanax, Valium and other anti-anxiety medications, GABA Calm supplements can be used not only to treat anxiety, but can also help with sleep disorders and depression. The supplements are made in the United States with all natural ingredients. They are a non-habit forming amino acid preparation that do not interact with other prescription medications.



Natural Creation's GABA Calm is currently available exclusively on Amazon.com



Members of Amazon Prime are entitled to receive free two-day shipping on any order.



To find out more information about the benefits of GABA or to purchase GABA Calm, visit their page directly at http://www.amztk.com/gabacalm



