A Packed House at Sovereign Health of San Clemente's Networking Event

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --On Tuesday, March 29th, Sovereign Health of San Clemente hosted a continuing education (C.E.) networking luncheon to a full house. The successful event, which drew a crowd of over 100 treatment industry professionals, took place at the Center Club in Costa Mesa, CA. On hand to give a special experiential presentation was Jean Campbell, LCSW, TEP, whose presentation, "Doing Business with the Inner Critic: How Using Action Can Help Quiet Those Little Voices in Your Head," was a big hit. Ms. Campbell is a board-certified trainer and practitioner of psychodrama and sociometry, a trainer and practitioner of Psychodramatic Bodywork®, and a nationally-recognized expert in trauma resolution and addiction and codependence recovery.



"Jean Campbell's presentation was powerful. She led a dynamic experiential presentation for the participants to witness and understand how the 'Inner Critic' works, and how to quiet the negative inner dialogue that often interferes with the recovery process," says Adrienne Stratton, Sovereign Health's Director of Outreach. "Ms. Campbell is highly focused on bringing thoughtful information into the training arena and is a sought-after speaker with a national following."



During the event, attendees participated in a number of group activities, including psychodramas, a therapeutic approach that uses guided drama and role playing to work through problems. Ms. Campbell educated guests about what psychodramas are and the role this type of treatment plays in recovery. Attendees participated in scenarios focused on learning how to channel positive beliefs about themselves. Through these positive and self-promoting exercises, participants learned new methods to better assist their patients by learning how affirmations can be applied to create success in the recovery process.



About The Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.