A-PDF Digital Publishing Software Adds a New Commercial Template for Making Catalogs Easier

Guangdong, China -- 04/16/2014 --A-PDF, a China based company, today released a new commercial template for customers across the globe. The new template is designed especially for business users and allows them to showcase their page flipping eBook in an unadorned style. The A-PDF digital publishing software for catalogs creation could be much easier now. The impression of audience can be deepened by inserting a proper background image.



The digital publishing software by the company helps in creating professional online catalogs, eBooks, flash page flip brochures, wedding page flip books and Christmas flipbook magazines with flipping effects. No technical skills are required for using the same. Users can simply import their PDF files, add effects and choose theme or templates from the Flip Book Maker resources before publishing the PDF online. It supports various customization features to the flip book as well such as watermarks and a number of templates and themes. The features also include the customization of cover style, book margin and shadow. Background images can also be added to enhance the flip book appearance. Users can also add the logo and define the title of the flip book. Scrolling options can be added and the book read from left to right or right to left. Users can also set the passwords and language of their flip book.



To learn more about the digital publishing software and make use of the commercial template for business, go to http://www.a-pdf.com/flipbook-maker/.