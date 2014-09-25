A-PDF Filler Desktop Utility Promises to Make PDF Form Filling, Scanning and Exporting Easier

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --A-PDF Filler is a newly launched software product from the house of A-PDF, a China based Independent Software Vendor or ISV. The software development firm has recently unveiled its PDF fill software application which is designed and architected for Windows XP based computer systems. With the A-PDF Filler desktop utility app installed on a system, one can just scan and fill up PDF forms or scanned paper forms in image format. The owners have stressed on the fact that the software can be highly useful for date conversion professionals. A-PDF Filler, true to its name, add data to the input fields and makes form editing an easy job. The software development firm is now offering the PDF filler through its official website only.



Form filler software applications are often sought after by data entry professionals. They always look for cost-effective and handy software-nosed applications that can get the job done without much human intervention or effort. A-PDF Filler promises to meet the precise requirements of the users and is specifically targeted as data conversion professionals. The batch form filling has always been a mind-numbing job and even the best professionals in the data conversion field make mistakes while filling up the forms. A-PDF Filler, as the software development experts from A-PDF have claimed, has every potential to aid professionals who fill scanned paper as a part of their job.



“The basic functions of our newly launched PDF fill software application are quite simple. You just need to scan the form you want to fill in with data inputs, convert it to image format and fill it out by typing the data. Even you can import a scanned image from another computer and fill out the same using this desktop utility. A-PDF Filler is basically a visual form filler software application that can become a handy data conversion tool for anybody”, one of the A-PDF senior software developers explained the software functions.



Another representative from A-PDF added a few other details during a recent press conference. “It’s particularly great for batch PDF fill. Compared to Adobe Acrobat Pro which offers the same functions, it’s much more cost-saving”, she added.



About A-PDF Filler

A-PDF Filler is a software development firm based in China and offering a slew of PDF conversion and PDF file management tools for Windows PC users.



Click here to to download or buy A-PDF Filler.