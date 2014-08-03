A-PDF Flip Book Maker - Easiest Software to Make Own Flip Books with PDF Files

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2014 --A-PDF Flip Book Maker is recently launched software whose main aim is to turn any group of PDF applications into an interesting flip eBook, whose pages of a book can be apparently flipped over like any other ordinary books. It is extremely easy to use, thus even any layman in computer software can do it, as user can create flipbooks in three steps. He/she just need to import his/her PDF files into this flip book software, select any of the stored themes and templates of this software and finally upload the ready flip book online to the required website or save it in the system of the user in other suitable formats like SWF/ZIP/EXE/CD.



There are multiple benefits of using this flip book maker software and they are as follows



- The pages of the created flip book can be easily decorated with attractive templates, themes and watermarked images; making the book’s appearance very interesting for the readers.



- There is option for adding even background music and the logo of the writer to the pages of eBook; also the cover or the book margin can be altered according to the taste of the user.



- The converted flip book can be locked with a password, so that no one can read it without the prior permission of the maker of that flip book.



- The page flipping effect is as easy as the turning of pages of a printed paper book.



- The pages of the eBook can be added, removed or rearranged any time even after the completion of the conversion process.



- These flip books can be written in any language, according to the choice of the maker and the future readers of the book.



- This software is totally independent, so the user does not need to pay for any other supporting software for its successful operation.



- The published eBooks converted with this flip book maker can be arranged accordingly in a online book shelf and can be sold through shopping cart system implied there.



- The application of this software is extremely time-saving, as many PDF files can be converted into a flip book within very short time.



Therefore the interested writers can now use A-PDF Flip Book Maker to convert their PDF files into flip books very easily; further details of this software are available in their official website http://www.a-pdf.com/flipbook-maker/index.htm, where they can buy this product in return of only $99. They can also check the YouTube video about A-PDF FlipBook Maker.



About A-PDF

A-PDF specializes in offering affordable PDF tools, including PDF Mergers, Splitters, Password Security software, Converters etc. In addition, flip book software, e-mail tools, flash tools, audio tools, and a variety of other products are available. A-PDF also provides customized services.