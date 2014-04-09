A-PDF Flip Book Maker Now Allows Users to Make Beautiful Page Turn Effects

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2014 --A-PDF.com, an affordable website providing PDF tools has introduced its new software - flip book maker. This unique software is helpful for getting new ideas for presenting PDF files and documents in a creative way online as well as offline. A number of users are taking the help of this software for making their presentation more appealing and catchy.



According to the sources, the A-PDF flip book maker has two major functions. Firstly, it allows users to make their flip book using a number of beautiful turn effects from PDF. This effect gives more practical experience to readers on both computer and smart phones. Secondly, the software effectively publishes flip book in four kinds of output that include exe, zip, html and app. All these types are prepared according to the requirement of users.



A-PDF flip book maker is being used by a number of industries such as small online business, university professor, and language teaching center, association and many more. The tool is a simple to use flash flip book creator software that helps users to make professional looking online ebook, Christmas flipbook magazine, flash page flip brochures and wedding page flip book using page flipping effect.



This software can be used by anyone with simple computer knowledge. Users do not need to know the flash skills. They can import their PDF document, select the template and theme and publish their book online or output their Flip book in SWF, ZIP,EXE or CD format. It has customized features as well. A few of these allow users to create the title of the book, insert logo into flip book, add background music, customize cover style, add book margin and shadow among others.



For more interesting features of the flip book maker, go to http://www.a-pdf.com/flipbook-maker/.



About A-PDF.com

A-PDF.com provides a wide range of reasonable and affordable PDF tools for windows. The company also offers customization service to meet the requirements of customers.