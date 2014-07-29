A-PDF Flipbook Creator: Converting PDF Files Into the Attractive Flipbook Format

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2014 --A-PDF is pleased to announce the introduction of a flipbook creator which is capable of transforming PDF files into an attractive flipbook format. This HTML PDF flipbook can impress customers and readers with its effective solutions.



This powerful page flip software has many customizable features which include the ability to change the flip book’s title, colors or background image to match the customer’s needs, zoom-in/ zoom-out flip pages, add links, carry out a text search, send a page of the flipbook via e-mail, convert multiple documents simultaneously, add custom logos and URL links, enable or disable full screen mode and use the auto flip page option.



The user can reap great benefits and create online flash digital brochure from PDF file in four simple steps.



First the user must import the PDF files he/she wishes to convert. This can be done by clicking on the "Create New" button which will then start importing the PDF file. The user can select the import range, page quality, size etc.



Next the user must select a template and theme. This can be done by clicking "Neat" and then going to the template list to select a proper template and theme. Users also have the option of selecting a theme online if they are not satisfied with the choices they are provided with.



Third is the customization of flipbook settings which can be done by moving to “design setting” which will customize the toolbar, flash display and html control settings easily.



Finally the user has to simply decide whether to publish online or offline. If he wants to publish the digital brochure online the purpose can be achieved by pressing the "upload online" button. Once published online, the user can continue to share it on the network or elsewhere.



This flipbook creator is easy to use, saves time, money and can support any printable windows documents. It can also support the addition of a watermark to the output flipbook.



For more information, visit http://www.a-pdf.com/flipbook-creator/index.htm.