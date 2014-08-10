A-PDF Image Extractor Is Approved as the Most Powerful PDF Tool to Extract Images from PDF

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2014 --A-PDF.com has done it again, with their new A PDF Image Extractor, another innovative product which allows users to extract image from PDF.



The software is designed to allow persons to extract and edit images in batches and possess the ability to save the outputs in various file formats. The software comes with numerous editing functions such as size filters and a preview function to allow for the deletion of unwanted images.



The A-PDF Image Extractor is an excellent tool for PDF users. The software not only allows the export of images, but does not prevent images from being reused and edited in other software. It also supports image filters inside PDF such as TIFF, JBig2, JPEG and JPEG 2000. In addition, files can be saved in at least ten (10) different formats of BMP, GIF to JPEG and DCX.



PDF is an excellent tool, but can be frustrating to use when it comes to image editing. The A-PDF Image Extractor not only extracts images, but is an all-in-one tool that allows for editing from rotating, de-skewing, and cropping to flipping. It allows users to set the page size, orientation, margin and layout of the document. It’s very easy to extract images from PDF with four steps.



Cost is everything these days and consumers shop for items based on need, usefulness, features, warranty and most of all cost. There is no need to worry as this software is cost effective and carries a price tag of twenty-seven dollars ($27), which far outweighs the cost of Adobe Acrobat Pro and many other photo editing tools. Of importance this tool does not need another program to run concurrent with it.



A-PDF.com highlights some features of the software such as the inbuilt command line, ability to convert photos, drawings, scans and faxes to PDF, the ability of the user to control the output size by re-sizing the images, the creation of bookmarks and watermarks which improves authentication, and the added security feature such as password security and viewer options.



About A-PDF.com

A-PDF.com is a software supplier that specializes in providing affordable PDF tools, including PDF Merger, Splitter, Password Security, Converter, and now the A PDF Image Extractor. They provide users with step by step guides in utilizing their software and also free trials to allow for test runs from potential customers.



What more can anyone ask for, except it is A-PDF.com.



For more information, please visit:

A-PDF Image Extractor