A-PDF Image to PDF: Software Converting Images to PDF Documents

This image to PDF converter supports a variety of image formats, such as photos, drawings, scans and faxes into Acrobat PDF documents. The software also supports a variety of other features and is of immense value to customers due to the benefit and convenience these feature bring.



The introduction of the new software system is set to increase efficiency and broaden the scope of software available for image to PDF and scan to PDF conversions.



The software supports the acquisition of images directly from a scanner or a digital camera and users can edit the images in a speedy manner before converting them into PDF documents. This increases efficiency as the scan to PDF function allows employees who regularly scan paper documents to upload ensure speedy conversion to PDF files. The software also supports the rearrangement of scanned pages, and batch convert multiple images to single PDF.



Photographers, similarly, can upload their photographs and convert them to PDF files which can then be used to create attractive brochures for their customers. A variety of professionals will be benefited from this new software. The image to PDF converter also supports the conversion of an entire folder of image files to a PDF format. It is also capable of merging multiple images into one PDF file, or individual PDF files .The image to PDF convertor also provides the facility which allows users to set the output mode. The output size can also be selected to suit the needs of the user.



The A-PDF image to PDF converter is a small but highly functional tool. It is an affordable tool that allows users to create an unlimited number of PDF files and documents from images and scanned files. This image to PDF, scan to PDF convertor is efficient, effective and saves the money and time of users.



About A-PDF

A-PDF.com is software supplier that specializes in providing affordable PDF tools, including PDF Merger, Splitter, Password Security, Converter, etc.



For more information of PDF tools, visit: http://www.a-pdf.com/.