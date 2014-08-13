A PDF OCR Tool Called a-PDF OCR Is the World's Most Productive Has Been Released for Years

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2014 --The Affordable PDF Tools (A-PDF) team is delighted to introduce the latest PDF OCR program – A-PDF OCR to its loyal users. This small but fast software help accurately extract text from uneditable scanned PDF and images fast and easily.



This is the ideal software to OCR PDF documents. This tool allows the user to either OCR the document fully or partially. With this tool in hand, users, especially office workers who has to scan a number of PDF files and image files could scan and convert them into PDF OCR and image OCR file formats efficiently. One of the satisfied users mentioned the helpfulness of the program as follows:



“First, I'd like to say: Thanks! This is a great little utility. In fact, I've been wanting something like this for many years. I will be using this utility to combine yearly scans of all my financial records.”



Correcting grammatical errors and misspelled words and editing text no more requires the support of MS Word. With the text editor and the in-built spell check tool, edits and corrections can be done without a hassle. Once the necessary edits and corrections are done the user could save the final output document in 3 formats, that is either as a text file, a PDF file or else as a ZIP file.



Expanding the user base, A-PDF OCR is developed to support 10 widely used languages including English, German, French, Spanish, and Italian.



Using this user friendly highly efficient A-PDF OCR tool requires the user only to complete four simple steps:



1. Installation – The user has to install the A-PDF OCR software in a computer that has a Windows 2000/XP/Vista/7 Operating System



2. Launching and scanning – The user has to launch the software to open PDF or Image files. At this point scanning the particular file is also made possible



3. Click the ‘OCR Selected’ option to extract text. Preview of the extracted text is visible at the bottom



4. Save the output text in a suitable format (text/PDF/ZIP)



For more information visit: http://www.a-pdf.com/ocr/index.htm or check the YouTube tutorial of A-PDF OCR



About A-PDF.com

A-PDF.com offers a wide variety of PDF tools, including pdf to flash converter, pdf splitter, word to pdf converter, pdf merger, pdf text extractor, pdf mailer and other utilities. They have more than 60 products in their portfolio which are easy to use and are available at affordable prices. One can download the software for a trial and can place an order online for purchasing them with license.