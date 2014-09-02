A-PDF Page Master Is a Powerful Software to Arrange Pages of PDF Effectively

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --This powerful software is introduced to the market to rearrange PDF pages, such as organize, split, merge, edit, secure PDF files without a hassle. This product makes a huge impact on the industrial sector. Through the PDF page master, industries are benefitted in a huge way because this software has turned into a massive strength in most organizations.



This easy-to-use application which is also a building block for other server-based and client applications helps in the development of an organization immensely by saving time and money. This software can change the sequential order of pages in a PDF effectively. It’s compatible with Windows 7, 2008, Vista, XP, 2003, 2000, NT, 98, Mac OSX and Linux which are almost present in every developed large-scale organization.



This simple, lightning –fast utility program, which could be used in almost any PC, helps in modifying and organizing PDF documents. Its main functions include:



-Page editing

-cutting

-pasting

-cloning

-deleting

-inserting blank pages

-rotating

-resizing

-extracting and replacing

-reordering, moving or rearranging

-extracting pages as new files

-merging pages from another PDF file

- reversing all pages in a PDF file

-assembling PDF pages and documents could be done.

-Flexible page selection

-Where changes could be done for selecting pages manually, for all pages together, for odd/even pages, for landscape/ portrait pages, or even for a range of pages.

-Batch Process



Where a batch of PDF files or documents could be inserted, rotated or deleted one or more PDF documents based on page groups, ranges, bookmarks, file sizes are allowed to be split with the split function while this software also makes it possible to quickly sort and combine page sets of PDF through the merge functionality.



About Page Master PDF

This program which holds a variety of useful features does not require Adobe Acrobat to operate. Therefore, it is very helpful to people who hold a number of PDF documents, making it easier and handy for them to handle and organize their files properly for easier reference and use.