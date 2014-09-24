A-PDF Rename Designed to Rename PDF Files Is Now Available at a-PDF.com for Free Trial

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Batch renaming PDF files based on file attributes and content may seem an arduous job to many, but A-PDF - a China based software development firm took a small step forward to change their ideas. The newly launched software application by the company, A-PDF Rename is a lightweight desktop utility which is easy to install and even easier to use, the developers have stated. The software application, according to A-PDF owners, can rename multiple PDF documents based on file attributes, content, size, date and time, etc. Besides, the PDF rename desktop utility can segregate and rename files based on author, subject and keywords. With the new software released, the owners believe that they can bring a small but qualitative change in the day-to-day work life of the users of this software.



A-PDF Rename is developed in a way so that it can use the metadata of PDF files for renaming these files. Moreover, users can reset the filtering parameters and the desktop utility will select fragments of text content inside the file for renaming the file. People working with heaps of PDF documents every day can largely benefit from using this batch rename PDF application, the developers believe. It has been learnt that the application is developed keeping in mind the specific challenges that professionals working in various sectors face every day. While dispatch officers can segregate high-priority items based on invoice number, medical record keepers can find patient data faster and more efficiently using this small PDF rename software application.



One of the developers associated with A-PDF recently explained how the software application works. “There are two modes which one may use. Simple Mode, which was included keeping in mind the less tech-savvy users, uses macro as name or metadata. Advanced Mode is more technologically advanced users who can use Pascal script. However, in both modes, PDF rename is quite easy. One can just pass the required file name to metadata. We had also put the application to test before launching and we must say that it works pretty fast”, he said.



About A-PDF

A-PDF Rename is a product of A-PDF, a leading China based software developer that has come up with hundreds of software applications in the past.



