A-PDF Rolls out a Free PDF to Text Extractor for Windows Users Recently

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --A-PDF.com has introduced a freeware for both individual and commercial users to do PDF to plain text conversion. One can download the software from their website and can use it easily for extracting text from PDF documents.



The PDF to Text tool is a standalone utility and one doesn’t need to have Adobe Acrobat for extracting text from PDF files. However, the PDF file must be formatted to include text, but not only images. At the same time, the file should not have any security restrictions that can restrict the text selection. The spokesperson maintains that they also offer A-PDF Restrict Remover tool that can be used to remove the restrictions and carry out the text extracted from a PDF document.



When asked if the Text Extractor can also extract images from a PDF file, the spokesperson reveals that they have A-PDF Image Extractor as a separate tool for extracting images. He states that A-PDF.com offers a complete range of PDF tools for users to customize PDF documents to help meet various requirements.



According to the spokesperson, anyone can download the PDF Text Extractor for free from their website. However, one can make a small donation via PayPal that could be used to create new tools and update the existing ones to offer more valuable features to the users. For downloading the software, one may follow the link http://www.a-pdf.com/text/index.htm.



About A-PDF.com

A-PDF.com offers a wide variety of PDF tools, including pdf text extractor, pdf cut tool, pdf auto mail sender, pdf to flash converter, pdf splitter, word to pdf converter, pdf merger, pdf image extractor, pdf mailer and other utilities. They have more than 60 products in their portfolio which are easy to use and are available at affordable prices. One can download the software for a free trial and can place an order online for purchasing them with license.