A Phone and an Insole to Remotely Monitor the Parkinson's Patient

Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --A special session at the Milan World Congress compared the systems currently used to monitor the movements of patients with Parkinson's disease. With a smartphone and an insole sensor, a patient's movements may be monitored and subcutaneous drug therapy may be regulated remotely, without having to resort to expensive and laborious hospitalization.



At this moment, major studies are ongoing in both the US and Europe to open up new prospects for rehabilitation. With Parkinson's disease, regular movements, such as walking, represent important strategies correlated to maintaining good mental health.



Who spokes:

Angelo Antonini, IAPRD Congress Chair

Fondazione Ospedale San Camillo, Venice, Italy



Where:

XXI World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders

6-9 december 2015, Milan, Italy



