A Pixel Perfect WordPress Conversion Service

As of the first of the December 1, 2016, Converttowp.com is officially accepting customers after successfully completing its first website migrations.



Converttowp.com also aims to educate potential WordPress users of the advantages and disadvantages of WordPress through extensive "How to" articles published on the website's blog as well as on a small conversion wizard.



The company offers two main services:



For website owners who simply want to install WordPress and set up a theme, Converttowp.com offers to:



- Install and set up your preferred WordPress theme

- Optimize your website for SEO and security

- Recommend and install the best WordPress plugins

- Import website content

- Prices start as low as $29 USD



For website owners who want an exact replica of their current website, Converttowp.com offers its clients the development service of creating a custom WordPress theme emulating the client's design with a 90% accuracy guarantee. The exact replica service requires a minimum of 10 business days and has a starting price of $239 USD.



For the first two quarters of 2017, Converttowp.com will focus its attention on Squarespace, WIX and Weebly but schedules to recruit developers with extensive knowledge of Joomla and Drupal to expand its conversion offerings to include CMS migrations.



About Converttowp.com

Converttowp.com is founded by William Hagerty, a third-generation entrepreneur, and avid WordPress developer with extensive knowledge and experience building WordPress websites.



