Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2020 --CRMDialer reintegrates a big hit from the past for businesses that thrive on the steam of a large workforce. The customer relationship management (CRM) software has brought back the unlimited user feature in all three of its plan tiers. Sharing myriad timesaving resources associated with each plan, the revolutionary Power Dialer is front and center. It gives the invaluable push a team can rely on as it ups the ante on the number of calls a salesforce can make by up to four times. The CRM system also provides engagement features like web visitor tracking, email marketing, SMS, and even seamlessly extends itself with conversion features like revenue and accounting logs. Having created a centralized place where salespeople can unify their processes daily, the hassle of doing business across multiple platforms is nil. Welcome to the unlimited potential of streamlined sales.



Anton Kashcheyev, an Account Executive at CRMDialer.com, said, "Think of a system on hyperdrive that allows businesses to manage customer relationships and share all the data and information associated with them in one spot. You can have a local presence, ensure no inbound call gets unanswered, equip your agents with details about a sales lead; you can even advertise while the potential customer waits for an agent to pick up a call. It's a one-stop-shop for unlimited users that creates unlimited potential."



With a free trial offer, the cloud call center software frees any sales team from busywork. With prices ranging from $149 to $899 per month, CRMDialer includes call queue continuous dialing, CRM call recording, IVR, and the management of voicemail drops, among other numerous features.



For more information, visit http://www.crmdialer.com/pricing.



CRMDialer.com is an all-in-one software solution that provides businesses with a system that integrates marketing, sales, customer service, and support for their existing and potential customers.



Anton Kashcheyev

Account Executive, CRMDialer.com

anton@crmdialer.com

888-515-3468



http://crmdialer.com



https://www.facebook.com/crmdialer

https://www.linkedin.com/company/crmdialer/