Bucklands Beach, Auckland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2014 --Ellen Ming has been in real estate for some 15 years and every one of those years with Ray White. Her commitment to a consistent and stable real estate career rapidly found her in the Ray White top 1% and she has stayed there ever since.



Ellen clearly believes that she has found the winning formula, but is also quick to acknowledge that, "I need to make use of today's tools to complement my traditional approach". Whilst it is quite clear that Ellen will continue with what has worked so well, she is equally ready to embrace Social Media.



"I chose e-Agent to represent me on this new playing field and with their help , I hope to continue my winning ways".



Ellen's family plays an enormous role in her professional success and she is quick to acknowledge they have all supported her. Her husband Bill Ming has been selling as a business broker for nearly 30 years. Together they have three adult children. Eldest son Nick owns a food business; her daughter Jenna is married and in Sydney making waves in marketing and Josh is an Auckland based search marketing specialist - so even within the family Social Media is of significant interest.



Typical Kiwi families are often involved in sports, and Ellen's children are no exception. Nick has excelled at road cycling and has a golf handicap of 1. Josh has been a NZ representative in soccer and currently plays in the senior league and Jenna is a gym junkie, half-marathon runner who will leave you in her wake whilst clothes shopping!



Never one to miss sharing her success with her community, Ellen is the long-standing sponsor of the Howick RSA van that is made available for members, parades and charity work.



Finally, in talking with Ellen, it is clear that one of her better skills is taking the time to listen to people's needs. Her clients appreciate the sound advice she is able to provide them on the property market.



Ellen's professional Facebook Page reflects this very involved and constantly improving professional, as does her often visited website.