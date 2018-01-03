A Real Estate Startup Is Set to Shake Up the Industry in 2018

Spanish Fork, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2018 --A startup known as Realty Guard is taking a bold step to raise the bar in the real estate industry.



When someone buys or sells a home with Realty Guard, they're represented by not only a Realtor of their choice, but also by a real estate attorney and MBA-educated marketing professional - and at no additional cost.



"Buying or selling a home is usually the largest transaction of our lives and should be taken seriously," said Nick Thiele, the Founder of Realty Guard. "Teams of experts working together will not only provide the most value for their clients, but eliminate a lot of the stresses along the way."



Thiele said that when you combine the services of a Realtor, an attorney, and a marketing professional, you get results that are unmatched in the industry. Within the first six weeks of launching Realty Guard, the company generated $21,000,000 in real estate leads.



Jon Marple, an attorney, Realtor, and former board member of the Ohio Real Estate Commission said, "This should be a new standard in the real estate industry. There's too much at stake when buying or selling a home, and everyone deserves to have the best representation. This is the strongest real estate model I've ever seen."



On the surface, everything seems like a home run with the business model, but what happens when a Realtor doesn't want to share their commission to cover the Realty Guard expenses?



"Good agents invest in services that provide the most value for their clients, the same way that good restaurants invest in higher quality ingredients and more experienced chefs to provide the best food," Thiele said. "If an agent doesn't want to invest in a service that provides this much value to their clients, then that's not the kind of agent I'd want representing me."



Thiele continued, "Pretend you buy a $250,000 home with an agent that makes a standard three percent commission, or $7,500. Assume the agent nets $6,000 after expenses, and he or she put 30 hours of their time into the transaction. That's $200/hour. Any agent not willing to invest a small percentage of that kind of income into a service this valuable is not looking out for their client's best interests."



As with any startup, only time can tell how the market will respond to a new concept in an industry as established as real estate.