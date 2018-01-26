A Revolution in the Handheld Camera Market – Get Ready for VUECAM

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2018 --Development in the area of "smart" handheld cameras has been fairly limited for the last decade. Limited, that is, until this year.



Fortunately, for consumers, The-S Corp has been in the process of developing a new, handheld camera which incorporates a suite of new features to create the most cutting-edge yet affordable camera system to date.



Designed to complement the Internet of Things technological revolution, VUECAM has been designed to be the premier camera system of the social media age.



Based off of the operating system of the Android 6.0, the VUECAM shoots footage in FHD and at an impressive 60 frames per second. Being Wi-Fi compatible, captured video footage can be broadcast on the net live through the VUECAM camera app. Footage can be viewed and scrolled through with an easy-to-use LCD touchscreen.



While VUECAM is capable of capturing such high-quality footage, the device itself is rather small and portable, being roughly the same size and weight as the average mobile phone. This is great news for the average user since VUECAM can easily fit into a shirt pocket, backpack, or handbag.



Further, the VUECAM system employs a GPS and BLE communication system. The device's internal memory capacity is two gigabytes – plus, additional data can be stored on an external SD card if desired.



Rather than have to endure a complicated setup process to broadcast live, all a user needs to upload footage in real-time with the VUECAM is a charged battery and access to a Wi-Fi network. Just connect the VUECAM to the internet and filming of high-quality footage can begin. While filming, the operator can instantly upload their footage to a favored social media platform such as Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.



In order to provide as much support for VUECAM's release on 30th of January this year, The-S Corp has launched an Indiegogo page. Donations are still currently being accepted.