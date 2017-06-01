A Revolutionary Guidebook for Church Leaders by Jeremy G. Woods Has Arrived

Targu Mures, Romania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --FaithVenture Media has proudly announced the release of their very first book entitled "Using Technology for Your Church: A Guide for Pastors and Church Leaders."



The book, written Jeremy G. Woods, has gained huge exposure around the world and is now available on Amazon (http://a.co/euegAcH).



"Using Technology for Your Church: A Guide for Pastors and Church Leaders" is the sixth book written by Jeremy, who is an Alabama native and lives with his wife in Romania. This amazing guidebook for churches has already received an overwhelming response and phenomenal feedback from readers and book reviewers. It is intended to allow church leaders to use technology without compromising their Biblical values.



"This book is intended to be a guide for churches wanting to reach their local community for Christ and also builds up their church spiritually," said Jeremy G. Woods



The book is an important tool for church leaders and has been written with the assumption that a church has not hired a full-time multimedia staff member and that they have to do all the multimedia promotion themselves.



"Using Technology for Your Church: A Guide for Pastors and Church Leaders" includes a link to a downloadable checklist for churches to use for building a technology plan for their church. Additionally, the foreword is written by Lorand Soares Szasz, a leading speaker for businessmen in Romania, and his father is a pastor. The book addresses church leaders and guides them about doing their job in the 21st century.



The book starts at a basic level of understanding about technology and guides the reader to become comfortable with using it to further God's kingdom. This book's focus is church promotion and spiritual growth of a congregation from a technological standpoint.



For more information on the book, please visit: www.helpingchurchesgrow.org/churchtechbook and for a list of endorsements, please visit: www.helpingchurchesgrow.org/endorsements.



To find out more about the author, please visit: www.jeremyandmagdawoods.com



About Jeremy G. Woods

Jeremy G. Woods was born in Huntsville, Alabama. He graduated from Grissom High School and from the University of North Alabama with a major in marketing and a minor in French. He has taken seminary classes (including a class on Christian preaching). He was an interim preacher at a church in Huntsville, Alabama, for several months and has preached in several churches.



