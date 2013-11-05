A. Robert Lee Publishes IMAGINARIUM: SIGHTINGS, GALLERIES, SIGHTLINES with 2Leaf Press

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2013 --IMAGINARIUM: SIGHTINGS, GALLERIES, SIGHTLINES is A. Robert Lee’s latest collection of poetry published by 2Leaf Press.



IMAGINARIUM explores the “Sightings,” Galleries” and “Sightlines” of one’s imagination. The term “imaginarium” refers to a “place” devoted to stimulating and cultivating the imagination, towards scientific, artistic, commercial, recreational, or a spiritual end. In this collection, Lee explores two connecting keynotes: imagination and sight that explores the way we go about imagining as much as seeing reality.



Lee goes about this using an ekphrastic approach by commemorating a dozen or so celebrated visual artists and their works, among them J.M.W. Turner and Frida Kahlo. He extends the usual meaning of the term to include vantage-points like a French archeological cave, and then expertly frames a run of personal encounters within the heights and widths of buildings and landscapes.



Early reviews for IMAGINARIUM are promising. Anne Waldman, the author of more than 40 collections of poetry and poetics, says: “A voyage with the ever present panoramic A. Robert Lee-- poet, cultural historian, critical writer. This collection is a cartography, a call and response, a resonance and a celebration of "meticulous horizontals", "Einsteinian screams" and other luscious optics and beloved poetries. I appreciate the close reading, scholarship, and delight of these imaginariums.”



A. Robert Lee is a retired English Professor who has taught in Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. Internationally-known for both his academic works in multicultural literature. IMAGINARIUM is his fourth book of poetry. British-born, he currently lives in Murcia, Spain.



One part biographical and one part historical re-imagining, IMAGINARIUM: SIGHTINGS, GALLERIES, SIGHTLINES is a delightful yet informative collection that invites readers into a two-way exchange, imagination as seeing, seeing as imagination.



IMAGINARIUM: SIGHTINGS, GALLERIES, SIGHTLINES is available in paperback on Amazon.com for $16.99 and other online outlets. An eBook edition will be available in January 2014.



About 2LEAF PRESS

2LEAF PRESS publishes grassroots writers who are injecting new blood into the contemporary literary scene. We have a growing reputation for producing quality work in a wide variety of genres by ethnically and racially diverse authors. 2LEAF PRESS is an imprint of the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes multicultural literature and literacy.