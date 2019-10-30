A Sad Conversation About Pet Loss Leads to a #1 Bestselling Children's Book and Now an Award Winning Author.

Lee's Summit, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2019 --The Pitch, Kansas City's independent source for news and culture, just completed its 2019 "Best Of" campaign. After 48,000 people casted over 535,000 votes in nearly 400 categories, Erin Albright, author of Sassies New Home, was awarded "The Best Local Author of 2019!"



"A beautifully written children's book that is a wonderful gift to share with your grieving children or give as a gift to others going through this challenging time."



Erin Albright, a Kansas City-based author, and graphic designer, wrote Sassie's New Home, a children's book based on the loss of her beloved dog. Along with illustrator Alexandra Hombs, Albright crafted a tale of what happens to our furry friends when they pass away.



The book was driven by Albright's conversation with her young niece after Albright's dog Max died. Albright recognized that a pet's death leaves many unanswered questions for children. As a former teacher, Albright understands how difficult loss can be for children to process. Sassie's New Home is a comforting tale that is perfect for families dealing with a pet's death, and veterinarians, therapists, and school counselors will find it helpful to have on hand to help console young children who lose a pet.



"I hope that you get many happy, beautiful years with your four-legged friends and that you cherish each day that they are with you and your family. But, I think it is essential for you to know that there are resources out there when you do need to have this conversation with your child." ~Erin Albright