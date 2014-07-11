A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic Role-Playing Game Launched via Kickstarter

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2014 --Black Cloud Studios™, an independent developer headed by Richard Nixon, have today launched a KickStarter campaign to reboot their old-school open-world post-apocalyptic RPG for PC, Mac and Linux: After Reset RPG.



Since the first trial of KickStarter in November of 2013, when they manage to attract about $50,000 of their $900,000 budget, the developer managed to collect more than $15,000 in direct backing to maintain development and ran another successful KickStarter campaign for a graphic novel prequel to the game, The Fall of Gyes. After Reset also has a following of over 15,000 fans on Facebook and was green lit on Steam in less than five days. Coming to decision to split the game into chapters with smaller goals in order to release the Prologue this fall, Black Cloud Studios is going to KickStarter with new content, an upgraded build of the game, daily updates and smaller goal of $35,000.



After Reset RPG is a classic open-world RPG set on a future Earth that was ruined by a devastating nuclear cataclysm and nearly ending all life on the planet. Developed by grown-up fans of classic hardcore RPGs such as Fallout 1 and 2, Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment and born out of the disappointment of the cancellation of Fallout: Van Buren a decade ago, After Reset RPG has been created by Black Cloud Studios to fill the void for a classic old-school RPG that hardcore fans of the genre have been clamoring for.



Developed with scientific realism and hence aiming to be the first hardcore science fiction video game in history, After Reset RPG features include:



- A post-apocalyptic atmosphere, with more places to explore than Fallout 1 and 2 together had.



- A nonlinear story with the freedom to choose from a ton of branches and endings, which influence the whole setting even beyond the game you play.



- Hardcore game mechanics in the best traditions of D&D and SPECIAL, in which even the process of character creation stretches out into prolonged enjoyment.



With this freedom of choice players can explore a huge world at their disposal, including the Great Desert (formerly known as Nevada) and the State of Eagle (California). But wherever they go the ultimate story will follow them like their own shadow!



PLOT:



Planet Earth. 132 years after the 'Reset', the thermonuclear apocalypse that ended human civilization. Around one third of the globe is covered by 'Yellow Zones' where the ruins of cities are covered with radioactive dust. In these areas, anarchist survivor groups have taken control where uncontaminated food and drinking water are valued on a par with human life. Another third of the earth is in the agony of the 'Red Zones', the epicenters of the deadly anomalies that arose as a result of a nuclear chain reaction in the atmosphere and the morphing of the planet. The majority of life is not capable of surviving in the Red Zones that makes them a perfect home for mutants. The planet is unrecognizable.



GENRE: RPG.

TARGET AUDIENCE: 21+, USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand.

TARGET PLATFORM: PC (Windows, Linux), Mac OS X.

COMBAT MODE: rule-based real-time.

GAME MODE: single-player, co-op.



