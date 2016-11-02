A Simple Guide to Creating an Appealing Presentation with Focusky

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2016 --Looking to create amazing and thrilling HTML5 presentations and animated videos? Focusky presentation maker is an extremely powerful PowerPoint alternative to making stunning html5 presentations. Now anyone can present like a professional because Focusky is easy to use to create beautiful presentations that are fun to watch and can be easily published right away.



Using Focusky presentation maker is quite easy with tons of tutorials in video and PDF format available on the website to get started. With Focusky, there are lots of amazing features which it offers to make presentations classy and different, some of which include:



1. Focusky simplifies PowerPoint because it is easier to use and provides better features that allows one can get started right away! It is easy to create a new project or edit a template through dragging and dropping on the canvas.



2. Get creative with Focusky's 3D transition effects. These 3D transition effects like the 3D zooming, panning and rotating effect make presentations play like a 3D movie, which gives the audience a new and impressive visual experience.



3. Liven presentations with 3D background template and background music. Combining music and presentation seamlessly brings viewers to a hearing and visual enjoyment. Focusky puts the presenter in total control with regards to selecting a vibrant and most captivating 3D background template to enhance spatial sense as well as using the music clip that fits the presentation, customizing the music icon and controlling the time music plays, pause or stop.



4. The play order can be easily customized in preferred order, same as the delay time, transition time and mode of path. The audience can enjoy a wonderful visual experience with beautiful designs that leaves a good memory of presentations.



5. With more than 1000 built-in animated characters, telling a story has never been easier. These characters in dynamic and static flash, PNG and GIF roles cover a wide range of mood, action and more. The many roles make presentations interesting and help capture the audience's attention.



6. With Focusky, presentations can be published in any format like HTML, EXE, ZIP, MP4, APP and PDF formats which can be easily shared with others. Users can also watch, access and present their Focusky presentation anywhere and at any time.



About Focusky

Focusky Software Co. Ltd is one of the world's leading providers of digital presentation software. Focusky has for many years, released newer and much improved digital presentation software as the company's effort is focused on research and development for its 2 million+ and growing customer base.



