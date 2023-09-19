"A Splendid Gift: Celebrating Sixty Years in Nursing" - a Stirring Memoir of Dedication and Compassion

Pensacola, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2023 --Prepare to be moved and inspired by the extraordinary life and career of Barbara Elle Prisceaux in 'A Splendid Gift: Celebrating Sixty Years in Nursing.' This remarkable memoir, now available for readers, offers a poignant and heartwarming account of six decades devoted to the noble profession of nursing.



Kirkus Reviews describes it as "a forthright, poignant, and heartwarming account of a storied and beloved career in nursing." Midwest Book Review further praises it as "a powerful memoir that holds the uncommon ability to transcend personal experience alone."



'A Splendid Gift' takes readers on a journey through the life of Barbara Elle Prisceaux, a woman who transformed a childhood dream into an awe-inspiring career. From her early fascination with the nurses in her Yonkers neighborhood to her determination to become a nurse by the age of fifteen, Barbara's story is one of unwavering commitment.



At just eighteen, Barbara's dedication led her to the School of Nursing at Bellevue Hospital, where she joined the Class of 1962. Her journey didn't stop there. She enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps Reserves twice and later embarked on a career predominantly on the West Coast. Her story takes a turn when, in 2003, she relocated from California to Central Florida, shifting her focus from Emergency and Critical Care to Oncology Nursing.



Barbara's journey is a testament to her enduring passion for nursing. Over the years, she blended her nursing career with her love for writing, contributing significantly to the field. She developed and coordinated educational programs in Critical Care, designed legal defense protocols for Renal Transplant litigations, cofounded Paper Chasers Medical-Legal Consultations, and provided invaluable support as an Oncology Certified Nurse specializing in clinical research and advocacy.



Throughout her six-decade career, Barbara faced countless challenges, adapting to evolving technology and navigating the complex world of hospital politics. Remarkably, even at the age of seventy-seven, she continued to provide hands-on patient care, working two 12-hour shifts each week at a medical center eighty miles from her home.



"A Splendid Gift: Celebrating Sixty Years in Nursing" is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and resilience that define the nursing profession. It is a celebration of Barbara Elle Prisceaux's remarkable journey and a source of inspiration for all who aspire to make a difference in the lives of others.



About the Author

Barbara Elle Prisceaux is a retired nurse, a writer, and a lifelong learner. After graduating from Bellevue School of Nursing in New York City in 1962, she spent the next forty years on the West Coast of the United States pursuing her career. Along the way, she married, had three children, and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in English and Creative Writing, as well as a Juris Doctor degree in law.In 2003, Barbara moved with her newly retired husband to the Space Coast of Central Florida. Widowed in 2019, she remains in Central Florida, where she is working on Seeker of Everyday Magic, stories of life and loving. She plans to devote this latest chapter of her life inspiring her readers to laugh, to choose with no regrets, to do what they love, and live as if this is all there is.



