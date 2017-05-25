A STEM-Based Micro Drones Project for Kids

New Braunfels, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2017 --Flynoceros, the makers of custom racing drones, have launched a Kickstarter fundraising campaign to fund the production of their Project Icarus, a First Person View (FPV) Drone kit for kids. FPV basically means flying the drone using Virtual Reality (VR) goggles from a camera in the cockpit of the drone.



Flynoceros aims at making an expensive sport affordable to all parents as well as simple for the kids. They want to make it an exciting and educational STEM-based experience. With their Kickstarter crowdfunding initiative, they are aiming to raise $ 100,000 of pledges in order to meet the needs. Flynoceros make racing drones for both hobbyists and professionals but now want to extend their coverage to kids who are interested in having an educational STEM-based experience.



Flynoceros is on Kickstarter to raise funds which will go towards the creation of an easy to use and informative online video and tutorials. They are currently working with designers and graphic artists in composing knowledge into easy to understand documentation which can be understood and utilized by a 12-year old. Some of the areas that they are excited to improve once they get the funding include: moving from 3-D printed parts to injection of the molded parts, provision of custom cases and the inclusion of more spare parts.



The Icarus Frame comes with a 96mm (motor to motor) 3K carbon fiber micro drone frameNylon, Aluminum and Steel Hardware, Propeller Guards, Camera Roll Cage, Motor Mounts, camera and battery mount. The Icarus Drone is a F3 EVO Brushed ACRO Flight Control Board (running BetaFlight open source software) has an8.5x20mm brushed motor set (15700kv for more thrust and power. Optimized for 65mm propellers), a Super Mini AIO 5.8G Cmos FPV Camera (40CH 200mW VTX 600TVL), a 4 - 600mAh 3.7V 25C 1S Batteries with Molex Plug and 4 Sets of 65mm (2 Color) Propellers. Its components include FlySky FS-i6 2.4G 6CH AFHDS RC Transmitter (i.e. Radio), Eachine VR-007 Pro VR007 5.8G 40CH FPV Goggles (4.3 Inch Video Headset With 3.7V 1600mAh Battery), ChargeraCharger and other tools. It also comes with an online Videos and Tutorials, Print Manuals and easy to understand documentation.



Those who want to make pledges for the Micro Drone Kit can visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/flynoceros/project-icarus and select their package.