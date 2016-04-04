A Step-by-Step Guide for Transitioning to a Healthy Lifestyle and Achieving 5-Minute Targeted Body-Shaping Workouts

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2016 --Award winning teacher, author, and plant-based lifestylist Lani Muelrath, M.A.,CGFI, CPBN, FNS, specializes in helping people transform their bodies and their lives with healthy eating, movement, and mindfulness.



Recognized as an authority on living a healthy, happy, sustainable plant-based lifestyle, Lani is the author of The Plant-Based Journey: A Step-By-Step Guide for Transitioning to a Healthy Lifestyle and Achieving Your Ideal Weight and Fit Quickies: 5 Minute Targeted Body-Shaping Workouts.



She has been featured on ABC TV's The List, CBS TV's Good Morning Sacramento, and created and starred in her own CBS TV show, Lani's All-Heart Aerobics. She has a Master's degree and several teaching credentials in Physical Education, and holds multiple fitness certifications including Fitness Instructor from the American Council on Exercise, Yoga, and Pilates-based instruction from the Physical Mind Institute.



The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) will be bringing Lani to Michigan for one evening, on Tuesday, April 19th. Don't miss this opportunity to understand the three pillars of healthy success and what you absolutely must have for lasting health, weight loss, and fitness success.



Lani will discuss how physical activity and the plant-based journey together are essential for making a lifestyle change, and how exercise is the simplest, most direct way to give muscle to the building blocks of the brain. She will look at why simple movements can increases self-efficacy, and exercise can elevate mood, creating better brain connectivity, and strengthens the command center of your brain. Just these few changes in physical activity will raise a person's tolerance to stress and increase resiliency – essential for lifestyle change.



Tuesday, April 19 - 6:30pm

Birmingham Groves High School Main Auditorium

20500 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI 48025.

The cost $15 online Prepay or $20 at the door.

PBNSG website to reserve your spot: http://www.pbnsg.org/



About PBNSG

The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) empowers all who want to optimize their health by following a plant-based diet, championed by its founder, Paul Chatlin (West Bloomfield) and supported by experts such as Dr. Joel Kahn, M.D.,(West Bloomfield) Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., and Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn Jr., M.D., PBNSG offers resources to empower individuals and families to consider taking charge of their health, and seek ways to help accelerate the adoption of WFPB in communities, cities, counties, states, the US, and the world.