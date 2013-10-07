A Step in Time Chimney Sweeps Presents Localpalooza 2013

Virginia Beach, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2013 --The fifth annual Localpalooza, a music and arts festival featuring more than 100 acts, will rock Hampton Roads on Saturday, October 26th.



A Step in Time Chimney Sweeps presents the one-day show at Motorworld from noon through 11 p.m., with a full lineup of regional artists, comedians, and DJs on 10 stages.



The festival has grown into the largest local music festival in Virginia. “Localpalooza is a smorgasbord of comedians, artists and vendors for a one-of-a-kind event,” says Kyle Bloom, music director of WAVY-TV 10?s The Hampton Roads Show. This year’s festival will include go-kart rides, sky coasters and miniature golf in addition to the live music for which it has become famous.



Artists from all over Virginia, Washington, DC, and Maryland will be in the house as well as several musicians born and raised in Hampton Roads. Acts include the pure rock fury of Clutch, the reunited post-punk legends of Fairweather, and R&B star Marcus Canty. Warped Tour veterans I Am The Avalanche make their Localpalooza debut and rock band Conditions returns for a third straight year. The lineup also includes the Jolley Brothers Halloween Glow Show with a full EDM-like laser light show and sonic bass. The Funnybone Comedy Stage will feature the best national and regional comics of Virginia and Washington, DC.



Motorworld is located at 700 S. Birdneck Road, right next to Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach. General-admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $50. VIP tickets include special viewing areas and parking, three free Motorworld rides, food and drink discounts, and more. To get tickets, check out localpaloozava.com or find them on Facebook.



A Step in Time also has these awesome Localpalooza specials:



- Buy one chimney cleaning this month at regular price, get a FREE general-admission ticket

- Buy one chimney cleaning and a referral sale, get a FREE VIP ticket



Call A Step in Time’s president, Ray Gessner, 757-754-1388, for these specials.