A Survey Conducted at PositiveSingles.com Reveals That Just 0.8% of Its Members Are Looking Only for Sex

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --People are often curious, or even skeptical, of the motives and desires of those who use dating websites to meet new people, build relationships or even search for true love. This is no different for dating websites dedicated to helping people with sexually transmitted diseases (STD) meet other singles sharing the same conditions and looking to connect with others.



PostiviteSingles.com, the number one ranked online dating website for singles with herpes, HPV, HIV or any other STD, was highly interested in this same question of what people were looking for in a dating website. To discover this answer and more, the company recently conducted a survey of its one million plus registered members to better understand why they joined PositiveSingles.com and what they expected of the website and other people using the website.



To answer the question of what members were searching for, the industry leading dating website asked over 10,000 of its members to participate in a short online survey. The survey asked a variety of questions regarding what the members were most looking for in using the services of the website. With regard to their desired relationship, members were offered the following two choices, being allowed to select one of the two options or both options.



- Sex

- Relationship, Marriage, Dating



Of the respondents to the PositiveSingles.com survey, only 0.8% chose sex only as the main thing they were looking for in using the site. The remaining 99.2% selected Relationship, Marriage, Dating, or Relationship, Marriage, Dating and Sex.



"The result of our member survey is very revealing, but not surprising to us," responded Suny Smith, PositiveSingles.com spokesperson. "Most of our members tell us that they are searching for a relationship rather than just a hookup. But, since sex is always a part of any close and intimate relationship, the overwhelming majority of the members surveyed selected both sex and a relationship when responding to what they were most looking for at PositiveSingles.com. We are focused on people interested in dating and who have the goal of building serious relationships that can lead to true love and even marriage. We have over 60,000 dating success stories shared with us by our members and more than 2,000 members have shared their love stories publicly at the website to encourage and inspire others."



These results offer hope and encouragement for singles who have an STD and encounter difficulties and frustrations in having a positive dating and love life. The members at PosiviteSingles.com are clearly looking for long term relationships with compatible singles who share a common STD and are having success doing so.



About PositiveSingles.com

Founded in 2002 and with more than 1,150,000 registered members around the world, PositiveSingles.com is the world's largest dating website for singles with any sexually transmitted disease. The site's vision is to provide a safe and supportive community where its members can connect with others, find support and relevant information, be motivated and uplifted, enjoy safely dating with a sexually transmitted disease, and potentially to discover love.



To learn more about PositiveSingles.com or join its worldwide community of welcoming members, please visit https://www.positivesingles.com/.



Download our dating app:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.stddating.positivesingles

https://itunes.apple.com/app/positivesingles-pro-std-dating/id975465366?mt=8