A Survival Tool with Multiple Uses Changes the Way We Prep

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --Brian Howard and John Wiertzema have just released a new project called "The Ultimate SurvivalStik!" This product is not just an incredible survival walking stick but so, so much more. It is something that every man, woman and outdoorsman should own. It has uses such as a fishing rod, spear, burial tube, personal defense device and much, much more. The project is now up on Kickstarter for everyone to see and be a part of. This campaign is showcasing the project in a unique way. The backers are able to get an inside look at how this idea came to realization and become part of the conversation on its future. Anyone who has a passion for innovative new products will be interested to see how this works.



To realize growth and reach future users the creator has chosen crowdfunding as a platform for to get the word out. The crowdfunding process will allow the creator to see users reactions and help facilitate societal involvement. Crowdfunding is a fantastic and relatively new way of gaining exposure but the team is positive that this will be the key to their success. The goal of this campaign is to reach those who share the vision of accessible preparedness, want to share ideas, and create a community of like-minded individuals who are interested in collaboration with the founders.



The team did a really good job at providing perks that speak to their funders. With this campaign the backer can buy their very own SurvivalStik.



The founder says, "We're confident that these efforts will bring to people something they didn't even know was missing. It will seamlessly fit into the emergency prep kit that most families and outdoorsman have. This will guarantee that people can be more than they ever imagined when they are camping, traveling and adventure-ing."



"We're really excited to be launching our campaign", says Brian Howard. "With highly versatile uses and an intuitive design, this is something anyone can use to jumpstart their 2015 travel, prepping or just plain ole fun. It is a virtual ticker-toy set of useful functionality and endless possibilities." Take a comprehensive look at what this groundbreaking project is all about.



For more information, visit: http://www.survivalstik.com



