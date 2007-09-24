A Swing and A Hit For ABI

Norcross, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2007 -- The Atlanta Broadcast Institute (ABI) has the magic touch when it comes to preparing students for careers in broadcasting and production. Casey Bass, is an ABI instructor and ABI graduate who seems to spread good luck to everyone he encounters. While attending ABI, Casey’s instructor and mentor, Amy Walker, knew Casey was prepared to leave the proverbial broadcasting and production nest, and with a little nudge from Amy, Casey landed on his feet and worked with the Braves Radio Network.



Casey’s extensive on-air and production experiences also led him to host Clubhouse Gas, which is an Internet web-cast program that highlights national coverage of youth sporting events. Casey’s keen-eye for sports afforded him the opportunity to follow the Warner Robins American Little League baseball team all the way to the state championship for the Little League World Series. Casey has covered high-school play-by-play reports, he’s also a little league coach, and when Casey was a child, he too played for the Warner Robins, American Little League baseball team and Casey has been hitting home runs ever since with his career in broadcasting and production.



To view this event go to http://www.atlantabroadcastinstitue.com



